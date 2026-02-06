First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott Mitchell Sells 3,178 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) Director Scott Mitchell sold 3,178 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $76,144.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $129,935.08. This trade represents a 36.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MYFW stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.03. 59,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.76.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 1,470.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Western Financial by 37.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYFW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Western Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

