Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,480 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $39,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

