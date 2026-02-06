Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.57 and last traded at $149.28. 17,179,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 21,252,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $629.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

