ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.900-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.750-1.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities raised shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

ESE stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 238,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,668. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.33. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 25.76%.ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,638.15. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan H. Sayler sold 401 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,880. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 60.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

