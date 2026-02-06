Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Cut to “Hold” at Cibc Captl Mkts

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,172,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203,474. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.26 and a beta of 1.24. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

