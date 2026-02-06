Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.3707. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.3762, with a volume of 1,637,020 shares changing hands.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and markets both branded and generic pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company focuses on complex dosage forms—including injectables, sterile formulations and oncology therapies—and seeks to address unmet medical needs through advanced drug delivery technologies. Its product portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as pain management, oncology and cardiovascular care.

Since its founding in 2007, Elite Pharmaceuticals has pursued strategic partnerships and licensing agreements to expand its pipeline and manufacturing capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.