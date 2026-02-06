Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Edenred Price Performance

About Edenred

EDNMY opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Edenred has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

