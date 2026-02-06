Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.11. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $1.9980, with a volume of 111,772,058 shares.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 15.4%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.
