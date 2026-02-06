Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.04 and last traded at $101.6060. 464,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,804,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 5.0%
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $2.8505 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%.
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
