Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.04 and last traded at $101.6060. 464,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,804,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $2.8505 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGLL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund now owns 328,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.