Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

Delta Air Lines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Delta Air Lines has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.