Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
Delta Air Lines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Delta Air Lines has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Delta Air Lines Stock Performance
Shares of DAL stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.
The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.
