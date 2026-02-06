DDFG Inc Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

DDFG Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $104.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

