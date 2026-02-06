DDFG Inc Buys 138,925 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

DDFG Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,925 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DDFG Inc owned approximately 0.83% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

