DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Get DaVita alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.11. DaVita has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $178.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Key DaVita News

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.