David Roller Sells 2,092 Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP David Roller sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $111,545.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,707.56. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.1%

CBSH opened at $54.39 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $449.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

