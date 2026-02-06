CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 20th

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

CuriosityStream has a dividend payout ratio of 1,066.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,066.7%.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 million, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.84. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

CuriosityStream last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream, Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

