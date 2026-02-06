Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.86. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 193,907 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CPIX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.The business had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company’s flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

