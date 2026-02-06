Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 2nd quarter worth $9,353,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Houghton during the second quarter valued at $6,559,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Quaker Houghton by 97.5% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 115,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,264 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quaker Houghton by 176.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Quaker Houghton Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KWR opened at $170.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Quaker Houghton has a 1 year low of $95.91 and a 1 year high of $174.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -414.29%.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

