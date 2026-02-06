Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $119.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.3846.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Crown reported FYQ4 revenue of ~$3.13B (up ~7.7% YoY) and EPS of $1.74 versus consensus ~$1.69, showing underlying demand strength and improved operating profit. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,236 shares in the company, valued at $50,634,780. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Crown by 39.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $114.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crown has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $115.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

