Critical Survey: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) & Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) and Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Z-Trim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.54% 14.27% 6.14% Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.84 billion 2.63 $789.40 million $2.93 22.83 Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Z-Trim”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Z-Trim.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Z-Trim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company, Incorporated 0 8 5 0 2.38 Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 0.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus target price of $73.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Given McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McCormick & Company, Incorporated is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated beats Z-Trim on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Z-Trim

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

