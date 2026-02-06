Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPAY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of CPAY traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Corpay has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $391.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,362,000 after buying an additional 124,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corpay by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,720,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corpay by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,536,000 after buying an additional 125,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Corpay by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,649,000 after acquiring an additional 84,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

