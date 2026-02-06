Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.00 and traded as low as $38.75. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Company Profile

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kent, Ohio, serving as the parent of Cornerstone Community Bank. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a wide range of commercial and consumer banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional service firms and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Cornerstone Community Bank focuses on relationship-oriented service, leveraging local decision-making and personalized support.

The company’s deposit products include a variety of checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

