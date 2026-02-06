Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.5550, with a volume of 83242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $61.00 target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Community Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,378,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,551 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 462.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company’s personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

