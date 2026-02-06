Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Brookline Cap M

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Cap M to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

CGTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 970,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,029. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded CGTX to “Strong‑Buy” and released a set of quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates that are less negative than market consensus (Brookline FY2026: -$0.46 vs. consensus -$0.80). The upgrade plus narrower loss estimates likely improved investor expectations for future valuation and financing needs. Brookline coverage (MarketBeat)

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

