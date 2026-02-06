Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genius Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.41.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,815. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $59,851,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $43,552,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,290 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Genius Sports by 82.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,424,000 after buying an additional 2,647,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,312,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius says the Legend acquisition will be immediately accretive to Group Adjusted EBITDA margins, supporting potential near‑term profitability uplift from combining data and media assets.

Sell‑side support remains: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $16 price target and analysts (covered in TipRanks) view the deal as strategically accretive to valuation, which could underpin upside if integration and monetization play out.

Genius updated FY‑2025 revenue guidance to roughly $669M (versus consensus ~ $655.8M), which is a modest positive signal on top‑line trajectory but comes alongside the large acquisition announcement and limited EPS detail provided so far.

Shares plunged on the announcement as retail and institutional investors reacted to the headline $1.2B price tag and execution risk—multiple outlets reported a sharp intraday sell‑off.

The deal structure (up to $1.2B: ~$900M at close plus up to $300M earnout) raises near‑term financing, cash‑use and potential dilution or leverage concerns—key reasons some investors are wary until financing details are clarified.

Guggenheim cut its price target from $17 to $12 while keeping a Buy rating, signaling analyst caution on valuation/near‑term risk despite longer‑term support—this reduces the implied consensus upside.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

