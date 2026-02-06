China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 3,586 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $18.61.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About China CITIC Bank
China CITIC Bank Co, Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a leading Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Established in the late 1980s, the bank was among the first national joint-stock commercial banks approved by the Chinese government. It is quoted on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol CHCJY.
The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, treasury and financial markets services. Corporate clients can access lending solutions, trade finance, cash management and project financing, while retail customers can choose from deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, wealth management and digital banking platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China CITIC Bank
- Buy This Stock Now
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.