China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 3,586 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $18.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Co, Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a leading Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Established in the late 1980s, the bank was among the first national joint-stock commercial banks approved by the Chinese government. It is quoted on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol CHCJY.

The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, treasury and financial markets services. Corporate clients can access lending solutions, trade finance, cash management and project financing, while retail customers can choose from deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, wealth management and digital banking platforms.

