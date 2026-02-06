Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.10 and last traded at $181.06. Approximately 9,874,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,279,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

The stock has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock valued at $127,919,578. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

