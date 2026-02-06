Celestica (NYSE:CLS) President Jason Phillips Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) President Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 112,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,776,325.84. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 6th, Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $12.47 on Friday, hitting $307.36. 3,579,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Celestica by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Celestica by 7.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $26,422,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Aletheia Capital raised their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

