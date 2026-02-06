Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,949 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $12,745,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.