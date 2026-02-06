Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,276,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,145,000 after purchasing an additional 273,077 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,573,000 after purchasing an additional 198,680 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,412,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,674,000 after purchasing an additional 494,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,067,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,630,000 after buying an additional 93,376 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $41.38 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

