Busey Financial Corporation (BUSEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Busey Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 13,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742. Busey Financial has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94.

Get Busey Financial alerts:

Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSEP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. It operates primarily through its banking subsidiary, Busey Bank, offering a range of financial solutions to consumer, business and institutional clients. The company focuses on community-driven banking with local decision-making and personalized service models.

The company’s main business activities include commercial lending, consumer deposit accounts, treasury and cash management services, and mortgage origination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Busey Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Busey Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.