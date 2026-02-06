Busey Financial Corporation (BUSEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Busey Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BUSEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 13,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742. Busey Financial has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94.
The company’s main business activities include commercial lending, consumer deposit accounts, treasury and cash management services, and mortgage origination.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Busey Financial
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Busey Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Busey Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.