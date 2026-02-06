BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Stock Price Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.89. 284,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,340,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st.
BTGO Trading Up 14.8%
Insider Activity at BTGO
About BTGO
BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
