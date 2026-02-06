BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Stock Price Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.89. 284,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,340,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st.

Get BTGO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTGO

BTGO Trading Up 14.8%

Insider Activity at BTGO

About BTGO

In other BTGO news, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,233,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,648,639.34. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757.

(Get Free Report)

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.