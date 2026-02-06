Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells $812,000.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) EVP Michaela Ware sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,495.20. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brinker International Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of EAT stock traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Brinker International News

Zacks Research upgraded EAT from “Hold” to “Strong Buy” and added it to top‑rank/value lists — an upgrade that often brings retail and momentum flows. Positive Sentiment: Brinker reported an earnings and revenue beat for the recent quarter and set FY2026 guidance, which prompted multiple firms to raise price targets and issue buy/outperform calls — analyst support is a key catalyst for sustained price strength. Earnings & Analyst Reactions

Several bullish writeups (value and growth themes) highlight above‑average financial growth and steady same‑store sales, increasing investor interest from both value and growth buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces and screeners list EAT among restaurants benefiting from rising traffic — this can lift volume and interest but doesn’t change company fundamentals on its own. Sector Trend Article

Multiple insiders have sold material stakes in recent days (EVP Aaron White sold 7,000 shares; CMO George Felix sold 10,431 shares; earlier CEO and director sales were also reported). Concentrated insider selling can create near‑term selling pressure or raise questions about timing. Negative Sentiment: Large executive-level dispositions (CEO, CMO, director-level) increase headline risk; short‑term traders may use these disclosures as selling triggers despite the company’s strong results. SEC Filing (example)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Brinker International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

