Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.430-3.490 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.0%

BSX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,278,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,240. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $74.86 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.