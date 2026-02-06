Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.85.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.79. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,926.58. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 164.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

