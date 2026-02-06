Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $65.86 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

