BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,585 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.84.

Cigna Group Stock Up 4.4%

CI stock opened at $283.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

