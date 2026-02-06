BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $8.19 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 7.2%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.79. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total value of $23,070,311.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 298,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,096,383.61. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,995. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $240.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.09.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

