BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 33,789 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,491,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,542.51. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 31,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,180,600.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,795,123.45. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 357,210 shares of company stock worth $25,148,440 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus set a $80.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $69.84 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

