Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cloudflare worth $80,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $541,462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cloudflare by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,302,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,588,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price target on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.86.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.3%

NET opened at $163.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.48, a PEG ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total value of $10,231,642.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,221. The trade was a 70.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 630,827 shares of company stock worth $124,436,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

