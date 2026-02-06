BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.790-1.910 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from BCE’s conference call:

BCE said it met its 2025 guidance with strong profitability and cash generation, including adjusted EBITDA up 0.7% and a 43.6% margin, free cash flow up 10% to CAD 3.2 billion, and lower capital intensity as CapEx fell to CAD 3.7 billion.

Adjusted EPS fell 7.9% in 2025 and BCE is guiding 2026 adjusted EPS of CAD 2.50–2.65 (5%–11% lower), citing an expected ~CAD 250 million step-up in depreciation & amortization and ~CAD 100 million higher interest largely from the Ziply acquisition.

The Ziply Fiber acquisition is positioned as a growth engine — Q4 revenue US$232 million and EBITDA US$100 million (43.1% margin) — with a reprioritized U.S. build to ramp in H2 2026 targeting ~3 million fiber passings by end‑2028 (up to 8 million longer term).

BCE's AI-powered enterprise businesses (Ateco, Bell Cyber, Bell AI Fabric) grew ~60% YoY to ~CAD 700 million in 2025 and management targets CAD 1.5 billion in AI revenue by 2028, supported by tuck‑ins like SDK Tech Services.

Bell Media accelerated its digital shift — digital revenue +6% to represent 44% of media revenue, Crave reached 4.6 million subscribers after adding >1 million in 2025 — and management expects sports (NFL playoffs, FIFA World Cup) to boost 2026 monetization.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Trending Headlines about BCE

Here are the key news stories impacting BCE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend maintained — BCE declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share (annualized ~6.8% yield), with an ex‑dividend/record schedule set for March/April, supporting income investor demand.

Positive Sentiment: Streaming subscriber growth — Management cited strong Crave subscription growth, which supports recurring revenue and ARPU upside in media/consumer segments. BCE quarterly profit rises, maintains 2026 guidance as Crave subscriptions surge

Positive Sentiment: Service growth and retail/Ziply Fiber gains were highlighted as performance bright spots, indicating continued momentum in recurring telecom services that underpin long‑term cash flow.

Neutral Sentiment: EPS beat but mixed fundamentals — BCE reported Q4 EPS of $0.49, beating consensus (~$0.45) which shows control on profitability, while net margin and ROE remain healthy. BCE reports 2025 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2026 financial targets (press release)

Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed and product sales weakness — Reported Q4 revenue ($4.66B) missed analyst frames cited in some coverage; product sales declined year‑over‑year, weighing on top‑line momentum. BCE Q4 Earnings Beat Despite Revenue Headwinds, Fall Y/Y, Shares Tank

Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance slightly light on EPS — BCE set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $1.79–$1.91 vs. consensus ~ $1.94, and revenue guidance that leaves little upside versus estimates; investors view this as reduced near‑term growth visibility.

Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Despite the EPS beat and dividend, the revenue shortfall and guidance caused selling pressure today (shares fell), as short‑term investors focus on top‑line trends and guidance misses.

About BCE

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

Featured Articles

