Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Bath & Body Works has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

