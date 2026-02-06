Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBDO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 181,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 659,843.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,377,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 47,370,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

