Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Stock

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,448,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,070,831.90. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Heartflow stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.74. 2,917,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33. Heartflow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

