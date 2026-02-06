B. Riley Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by B. Riley Securities from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 98.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.24.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,049. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,418,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,148,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,930,000 after purchasing an additional 230,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,178,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,267 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,690,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 105,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded VRNS to a “buy” with a $30 price target (after prior activity), and Truist set a $34 target — signals some analysts see upside vs. recent share levels. DA Davidson upgrade / Benzinga

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

