Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. B. Riley Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. 152,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,617. The company has a market cap of $338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.96. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $76,438.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,391 shares in the company, valued at $476,945.49. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $125,136.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,565.33. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Quarry LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 96.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company’s offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat’s core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

