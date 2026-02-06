Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AVY traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.78. The company had a trading volume of 375,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,039,000 after acquiring an additional 644,664 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $74,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 67.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 84,556 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 644,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,549,000 after buying an additional 83,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,659,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,180,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

