Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.0751. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.1179, with a volume of 26,085 shares trading hands.

Aura Systems Trading Up 47.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

About Aura Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aura Systems, Inc (OTCMKTS:AUSI) is a niche provider of wireless communication products and radio frequency (RF) solutions. The company focuses on the design and manufacture of broadband wireless access systems, including point-to-multipoint radios, RF power amplifiers, and related subsystems. Its product portfolio serves both commercial and government customers, offering secure and high-capacity links for data, voice and video transmission over licensed and unlicensed frequency bands.

Founded in the early 1980s and headquartered in Calabasas, California, Aura Systems has developed expertise in integrating RF front-end modules for wireless local area networks (WLAN), wide area networks (WAN) and private radio networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.