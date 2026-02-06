ATB Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Price

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$43.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.91.

TSE ERO traded down C$1.66 on Friday, hitting C$41.52. 472,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,745. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.59 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total transaction of C$781,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 377,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,688,825.52. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

