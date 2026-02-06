Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 10.9% – Here’s Why

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.39 and last traded at $158.3540. 907,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,680,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.63.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.64. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 149.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $24,927,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,574,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650,077.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,065,000 after buying an additional 195,992 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 151.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,563,000 after buying an additional 929,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 46.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,507,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,203,000 after acquiring an additional 479,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

