ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Trading Down 13.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.1% during trading on Friday after National Bankshares downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares now has a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$27.00. ARC Resources traded as low as C$21.14 and last traded at C$22.07. Approximately 10,306,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 4,171,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. MKM Partners set a C$34.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.96.

Positive Sentiment: Reported improved profitability, solid operating cash generation and a strong cash balance — ARC posted C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, operating cash of ~C$512M and cash & equivalents around C$1.28B, which supports liquidity and dividend/CapEx flexibility. View Press Release

Company released year‑end 2025 results and reserves — the formal year‑end report provides updated reserve metrics that matter for medium‑term production and valuation but don’t change the immediate cash/earnings picture. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade pressured the stock — National Bankshares cut ARC from “outperform” to “sector perform” and trimmed its price target to C$26, reducing near‑term analyst support and likely triggering selling. BayStreet.CA

ARC Resources Trading Down 10.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.64. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 20.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

